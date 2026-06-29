Two railway workers killed, two critically injured after goods train hits labourers in Assam's Bongaigaon

Two railway workers were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after being hit by a speeding goods train while working on the Naranarayan Bridge at Jogighopa in Assam's Bongaigaon district on June 29.

The deceased have been identified as Rejaul Haque and Shahar Ali, while the injured, Zakir Hussain and Iyar Alam, were rushed to Goalpara Civil Hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

According to preliminary information, all four were engaged as casual labourers in railway construction work on the Naranarayan Bridge. At the time of the incident, they were reportedly walking along the railway track when two trains approached simultaneously.

Officials said a fast-moving up-line goods train heading towards Guwahati struck the workers.

The impact was so severe that Rejaul Haque and Shahar Ali died on the spot, while Zakir Hussain and Iyar Alam suffered grievous injuries.

Railway authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.