Two rare turtles were rescued in separate incidents in Assam’s Tinsukia district, with locals and forest department personnel stepping in to protect the animals from potential road accidents, Environment and Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said on October 16.

In a post on X, Baruah said a rare turtle was spotted moving along the Digboi–Tingrai–Doomdooma road, where it faced the risk of being hit by passing vehicles. Locals rescued the animal with assistance from the Doomdooma forest department.

In another incident a day earlier, a juvenile Indian softshell turtle (Nilssonia hurum) was rescued from Raidang village under the Doomdooma Forest Division. The young turtle was found near a house while attempting to cross a road, the minister said.

“These incidents remind us that wildlife often moves through human-dominated landscapes, where roads, settlements and traffic can put vulnerable animals at risk. A timely alert and a careful rescue can make the difference between life and death,” Baruah said.

He highlighted the importance of turtles, birds, reptiles and other lesser-seen species in maintaining Assam’s rich biodiversity, adding that such rescue efforts also strengthen cooperation between local communities and wildlife conservation teams.

The minister urged people to remain alert when encountering wild animals near roads or residential areas and advised them against harming, capturing or handling unfamiliar wildlife.

Instead, people should inform the Forest Department so that trained personnel can respond safely, he said.

Baruah reiterated that the department remained committed to protecting and rescuing wildlife and giving vulnerable animals a chance to survive.