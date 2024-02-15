In a concerning incident during Saraswati Puja festivities in Guwahati, two school students, Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhoumik, have gone missing since last February 14 evening.

The girls, both Class VII students at Panchadeep Jatiya Vidyalaya in Noonmati, attended the puja in their schools but did not return home.

Family sources reveal that the students initially returned home after the puja but later left again, and there has been no trace of them since. Adding to the worry, both Madhusmita and Bandita have turned off their mobile phones.

In a recent update, speaking to the father of one of the missing girls, he expressed, "The police have informed us about a new suspect in the case. Yesterday, the victim received a phone call from that individual." The family is anxiously awaiting any leads or information that might help locate the missing students.

The authorities are actively investigating the situation, and the community is urged to come forward with any relevant details that could assist in finding Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhoumik. The police are working to ensure the safe return of the missing students amid growing concern within the community.