Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals detained in Guwahati over suspected illegal entry, probe underway

Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by local residents at a lodge in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati on suspicion of entering India without valid travel documents.

According to reports, the incident took place at Bobby Lodge, where the two individuals were allegedly staying. Local residents reportedly detained them after suspecting irregularities and subsequently handed them over to the police.

Preliminary information indicates that both individuals had entered India without possessing valid travel documents.

During initial questioning, the detained individuals allegedly stated that they had entered India through an agent identified as Hridoy Deka.

Police have taken both persons into custody and launched a detailed investigation into the matter. Authorities are examining the alleged involvement of the suspected facilitator and probing whether a larger network may have been involved in facilitating illegal entry into the country.

Further investigation is underway.