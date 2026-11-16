Two suspected poachers have been arrested in Silchang, under Jagiroad, in connection with the killing of a wild elephant in Assam.

The accused, identified as Juman Patar and Biken Basumatary, were arrested for allegedly shooting dead the elephant in the Kholahat Reserve Forest on November 13.

The elephant was found dead at Shilchang with two apparent bullet marks on its head, raising suspicion of a poaching incident. According to preliminary information, the animal had reportedly ventured out of the Kholahat forest area in search of food when it was shot. Suspected poachers from Meghalaya were initially believed to be involved, although the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be fully established.

Forest Department officials and a team of veterinarians reached the spot. The department is awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the precise cause of death. Jagiroad Police are continuing their investigation.

Assam is home to one of the largest wild elephant populations in the country. According to the latest All-India Synchronous Elephant Estimation (SAIEE) DNA-based census, the state has an estimated 4,159 wild elephants, the second-highest population in India after Karnataka. A separate enumeration conducted by the Assam Forest Department recorded 5,828 elephants.

Despite the significant elephant population, human-elephant conflict remains a major challenge in the state. Official data presented in the Assam Assembly shows that at least 1,147 people and 246 elephants have lost their lives in conflict-related incidents across Assam over the past decade.