Two Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad leaders arrested for alleged extortion demand in Assam's Duliajan
Duliajan Police arrested two Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad leaders after a complaint of an alleged demand for money from an OIL-linked contractor. Investigators are questioning the pair as they examine the circumstances of the alleged extortion attempt.
- The complaint involved a private firm carrying out work for Oil India
- Police began an inquiry after receiving information about the alleged demand
- Ranjit Bora and Prahlad Gogoi were identified as the arrested men
Assam's Duliajan Police have arrested two leaders of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad on charges of allegedly demanding money from a private contractor associated with Oil India Limited (OIL).
The arrested individuals have been identified as Ranjit Bora and Prahlad Gogoi.
According to reports, the duo allegedly demanded money from a private contracting firm engaged in work for OIL. Following a complaint, Duliajan Police launched an investigation and subsequently apprehended the two accused.
Police are currently interrogating the arrested individuals and investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged extortion demand.
Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.
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