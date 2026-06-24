Two teenagers killed after being hit by train in Assam’s Barpeta district

A tragic late-night incident in Assam’s Barpeta district claimed the lives of two teenage boys after they were reportedly hit by a train on June 23 evening.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred in the Barpeta Road area. The deceased have been identified as Jahangir Alam (16) and Mostafa Khan (17), both residents of Azad Nagar in Barpeta Road town.

Jahangir Alam was a student of B.H. College, while Mostafa Khan was pursuing his studies in the Higher Secondary section at Dronacharya Academy.

Residents said the two close friends shared a common aspiration of joining the Indian Army and regularly engaged in running and physical training sessions every morning and evening as part of their preparation.

On the day of the incident, the two teenagers reportedly left their homes in the evening for their routine practice session. However, concern grew when they did not return till late at night, prompting family members and local residents to launch a search.

After several hours, at around 11 PM, the bodies of the two boys were discovered on the railway tracks at Barpeta Road.

Reports indicate that multiple trains had passed through the route during the night, making it difficult at this stage to determine which train was involved in the incident.

Police from Barpeta Road Police Station, along with railway police personnel, reached the location soon after receiving information and recovered the bodies.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.