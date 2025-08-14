Two top military officers from northeast to receive gallantry awards on I-Day

Two top military officers from the northeast will be among the recipients of India’s highest peacetime gallantry honours this Independence Day.

Captain Lalrinawa Sailo of 4 Para (Special Forces), hailing from Mizoram, has been awarded the Kirti Chakra, while Major Bhargav Kalita of the Kumaon Regiment, 50 Rashtriya Rifles from Assam will receive the Shaurya Chakra. Both officers played pivotal roles in high-risk operations while dealing with enemies across borders.

The Union Government on Thursday announced a total of 127 Gallantry Awards and 40 Distinguished Service Awards to personnel of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. President Droupadi Murmu has approved the honours, which include:

4 Kirti Chakras

15 Vir Chakras

16 Shaurya Chakras

2 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry)

58 Sena Medals (Gallantry)

6 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry)

26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry)

7 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals

9 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals

24 Yudh Seva Medals

Additionally, 290 Mention-in-Despatches have been conferred upon 115 Indian Army personnel, 5 from the Indian Navy, 167 from the Indian Air Force, and 3 from the Border Roads Development Board.

In a milestone moment, this year marks the first-ever conferment of the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal upon Air Force officers for their contribution to Operation Sindoor. Awardees include:

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma – GOC-in-C Northern Command

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai – DGMO

Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh (Retd) – FOC-in-C Western Naval Command

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari – VCAS

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor – AOC-in-C Southern Air Command

Air Marshal Jeetandra Mishra – AOC-in-C Western Air Command

Air Marshal A.K. Bharti – DG, Air Ops

Operation Sindoor: A Daring Military Offensive

Launched on May 7 in retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre, Operation Sindoor involved precision strikes on nine terror facilities deep inside Pakistan, eliminating over 100 terrorists. Pakistan responded with drone attacks, which were neutralised by Indian air defence systems. On May 10, India targeted 11 key military and radar sites, inflicting heavy damage and prompting Islamabad to seek a ceasefire.

Air Force Chief Air Marshal A.P. Singh recently disclosed that six Pakistani jets were downed and several F-16 aircraft damaged during the strikes. In all, 36 Air Force personnel who took part in the mission have been awarded gallantry honours, highlighting their unmatched bravery and operational excellence.