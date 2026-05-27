Two vehicles transporting cattle to Meghalaya seized in Assam’s Kaliabor, four detained

In a late-night operation, police in Kaliabor seized two vehicles on May 26, allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of cattle and detained four persons in connection with the case.

According to police sources, the operation was carried out on the Kuwaritol highway, where the vehicles bearing registration numbers AS 23 DC 5148 and AS 02 DC 8045 were intercepted while transporting 33 cattle reportedly brought from Upper Assam and destined for Meghalaya.

The police seized both vehicles and rescued the cattle during the operation.

Four individuals were detained for their alleged involvement in the transportation of the animals. The detainees were identified as Wahid Khan and Rafikul Islam, both residents of Sivasagar, along with Hafizul Islam and Nawab Sirajuddin from Rupahihat in Assam.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.