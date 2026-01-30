Two women in Sikkim duped in online fraud cases, police sound cyber safety alert

Two separate cases of online financial fraud were reported from different parts of Sikkim on January 30, highlighting the growing threat posed by cybercriminals misusing social media platforms to target unsuspecting users.

In the first incident, a woman from Rongli in Pakyong district reported being cheated after responding to a Facebook advertisement that claimed to offer large payments for old one-rupee and five-rupee currency notes with specific serial numbers.

According to her complaint, she contacted the advertiser via WhatsApp and was initially asked to pay a processing fee of Rs 3,000, which she transferred on January 17. The fraudster later demanded additional amounts on the pretext of GST, shipping, and carrier charges. Trusting these claims, the victim transferred a further Rs 1,35,594.

When repeated demands for money continued, she realised she had been defrauded. The total loss in the case amounted to Rs 1,38,594. A complaint has been registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, and the victim has been advised to approach Rongli Police Station for further investigation.

In another case reported the same day, a woman from Gangtok alleged that she was cheated after interacting with an Instagram page advertising bulk gift cards. After making an enquiry, she was contacted through WhatsApp and asked to place a prepaid order. She transferred Rs 5,000 on January 29, following which the fraudster blocked all communication. A complaint has been lodged on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, and she has been directed to approach Sadar Police Station.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant while dealing with online advertisements and unsolicited offers on social media, cautioning against making advance payments or sharing personal and financial details with unknown individuals. Authorities have reiterated the importance of promptly reporting cyber frauds to enable swift action and prevent further victimisation.