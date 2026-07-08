Two youths arrested with country-made pistol, live ammunition in Assam's Chirang

Two youths were arrested after police recovered a country-made pistol and four rounds of live ammunition from their possession during an operation in Assam's Chirang district, officials said.

The arrests were made near Kalpani Beel at 3 No. Goraimari under Panbari Police Station in Bijni subdivision. Acting on specific intelligence, police intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration number AS26A6910 that was travelling from Bawpara village towards Palengbari.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sukur Ali and Abbas Ali, both residents of Bawpara village.

According to police, the duo was apprehended while allegedly carrying a country-made pistol along with four rounds of live ammunition. The firearm and ammunition were seized during the operation.

The operation was led by Panbari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Binoy Malakar and Sub-Inspector Anwar Hussain. Bijni Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rupjyoti Dutta and Panbari Circle Officer Ritul Muni Das were also present during the operation.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the country-made pistol and the live ammunition. Investigators are also examining whether any other individuals are linked to the case.