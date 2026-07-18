Two youths detained for painting Sonam Wangchuk portrait on public wall in Guwahati

Two youths were detained for allegedly painting a portrait of activist Sonam Wangchuk on a public roadside wall without prior permission near Jyoti Bishnu Bhawan in Guwahati, police said on Saturday, July 18.

The detained individuals have been identified as Nakul Mili of Dibrugarh and Gaurav Singh of Dakshin Gaon in Guwahati. They were detained by a night patrolling team of Dispur Police after allegedly painting the portrait on the public wall.

Police said prior permission is mandatory for painting on public or government property and that action was initiated as the artwork was created without authorisation. The two are also accused of violating the Chief Minister's directive against defacing public property.

An FIR has been registered at Dispur Police Station under Case No. 524/26, and legal proceedings have been initiated against both individuals.

According to police, the two youths will be released after being served notices to appear before the investigating officer, in accordance with legal procedure.

Meanwhile, a separate case has also been registered at Basistha Police Station in connection with paintings made beneath the Basistha Flyover. Police said those involved in that incident would also be detained as part of the investigation.

Police reiterated that no one is permitted to paint or deface public or government property without prior permission and warned that strict action would be taken against such violations in the future.