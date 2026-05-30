Two youths killed as speeding motorcycle crashes into tree in Assam's Moran

Two youths lost their lives in a tragic road accident after a speeding motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree at Amguri in Assam's Moran area.

According to reports, the accident occurred while the two youths were returning home after visiting a relative's residence. The motorcycle reportedly lost control and rammed into a tree with great force.

One of the riders died on the spot, while the other succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Lakhyadhar Gogoi and Hemkanta Gogoi, both residents of Khowang Dulia Lahoal.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area, with family members and local residents expressing shock and grief over the untimely deaths.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident and are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.