UCC cannot be called ‘uniform’ if tribals are excluded: Assam Congress leader Zubair Anam

Assam Congress leader Zubair Anam on May 26 questioned the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill in Assam, arguing that it could not be described as “uniform” if separate provisions existed for tribal and non-tribal communities.

Speaking to reporters, Anam said the bill should either apply equally to everyone or not be implemented at all.

“If this bill is good, then it should apply to everyone. And if the bill is bad, then it should not be implemented at all,” he said.

Anam pointed to exemptions and differing provisions in the draft bill, saying these created contradictions and practical complications.

“For example, the bill currently says that if any non-tribal person enters into a live-in relationship, then it will have to be registered. Now, if a non-tribal partner lives with a tribal girl, then what will happen there?” he asked.

He argued that the basic principle of a Uniform Civil Code was equality before the law. “‘Uniform’ means equal. If it is uniform, then it should apply to everyone,” Anam said, while questioning why tribal communities were being kept outside certain provisions.

“If this bill is for the welfare of people, then why is welfare happening by excluding one community?” he added.

The Congress leader also criticised the BJP-led government over rising prices and unemployment, saying issues affecting ordinary people were being overshadowed by divisive debates.

“Petrol and diesel prices are going up, and when fuel prices increase, the prices of everything increase,” he said, alleging that prices had been kept under control during the elections and raised afterwards.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Anam said the party had warned before the elections about a sharp rise in prices after polling concluded.

He further said the Congress supported the Women’s Reservation Bill but wanted it implemented without being linked to delimitation. “It should be unconditional, and there should be no conditions attached to it,” he said.

Asked about Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulating sections of the Muslim community for deciding against cow sacrifice during Eid, Anam dismissed the debate as a distraction from core public concerns.

“These are merely divisive ideas and divisive tactics,” he said. “The real issues before us are price rise and unemployment.”