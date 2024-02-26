Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on the issue of Uniform Civil Code said that the it covers four prime subjects that includes no marriage of girls and boys below the legal age.

Speaking on the floor of the House on the last day of the Budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly, CM Sarma said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) only covers four subjects and does not encompass tradition or culture. The Opposition accuses the government of attempting to implement the UCC through indirect legislation like the healing act. However, the government insists on introducing the UCC from the front door. The Opposition's unwarranted allegations on the UCC issue have caused disappointment. The government appeals to all, including the Opposition, to unite and support the UCC, agreeing that individuals below 18 or 21 years should not marry. The UCC stipulates: 1) No marriage below the designated age, 2) Prohibition of polygamy, 3) Full property rights for the girl child from her parents, and 4) Mandatory registration for couples in live-in relationships, ensuring their children's complete property rights from their parents".

On the Healing Act, Assam CM said that UCC and Healing Act Bill have no common ground and hence cannot be held together as one or be considered common. "We are trying to stop child marriage either through UCC or Muslim Marriage Act" said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In 1954 the then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru brought the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act. By speaking on the isuse, Congress today is indirectly criticizing Nehru. As per Nehru's Act, Nehru banned on talisman's (mantra), kavach, and any charm that is alleged to produce any miraculous powers. We believe in mantras, even the tribal people believe that there is power in mantras. Mayong was already destroyed in 1954 after Nehru banned through Drugs and Remedies Objectional Act. We don't want to destroy the tribal traditions and culture. We are not bringing Nehru's extremism in this bill.

"We observed that if we implement this bill then the entire culture and traditions of the people of Assam will end. Hence we thought of revising the bill. We will send a request to the centre and say that we will implement our bill instead of the previous one. Magical Remedy Act. Non practice of healing activities with ulterior motive wil face ban. Healing practice is not banned. But if Ajmal Sahab will blow in the water bottle with the motive of asking votes, then we will have to ban", quipped CM Sarma