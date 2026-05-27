UCC will allow ‘surveillance’ of people’s private lives: Assam's Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi, on May 27, criticised the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, alleging that it would lead to state interference and surveillance in the private lives of citizens.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi claimed the draft legislation would create a system allowing bureaucrats and authorities to monitor people’s personal relationships and lifestyles.

“Look at what the UCC says about the private lives of the people of Assam, and what the State is saying,” Gogoi said. “The State has created a bureaucracy to monitor the intimate and private aspects of people’s lives.”

He alleged that the proposed system would result in “constant surveillance” and moral policing by the administration.

“This bureaucracy will spy on you — how you live, how you conduct your life — and there will be constant surveillance over your personal life. How can this be allowed?” he asked.

The Raijor Dal leader argued that such provisions violated constitutional principles and went against repeated observations made by the Supreme Court on the right to privacy.

“What does the Indian Constitution say, and what has the Supreme Court repeatedly said? The Supreme Court has said time and again that assemblies and Parliament cannot interfere in private life in this manner,” Gogoi said.

Targeting the BJP-led Assam government, he alleged that the administration was trying to impose control over people’s personal lives through state machinery.

“But now, the State government, with what seems like a Hitler-like mindset, wants to impose vigilance over people’s private lives,” he said.

Gogoi further questioned whether bureaucrats and police officials would begin policing personal relationships and lifestyles under the proposed law.

“Will there be such intense surveillance and moral policing over ordinary people that no one will be able to live peacefully?” he asked.

Calling the proposed legislation an “attack” on individual freedoms, Gogoi demanded that such provisions be withdrawn.

“This is an attack on our private lives and on the way we live, and this must be removed,” he added.