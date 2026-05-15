UCC will ensure justice, equal rights for every citizen: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, May 15, said the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam will ensure equal application of law for all citizens and safeguard the rights of women and children, while tribal communities will remain outside its ambit to protect their customs and traditions.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the proposed legislation aims to establish a uniform legal framework in matters such as marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships.

“The Uniform Civil Code in Assam will ensure equal application of the rule of law for everyone and guarantee fair rights to all, especially women and children,” Sarma said.

He clarified that Janjatiya and Adivasi communities in the state would be fully exempted from the UCC in order to preserve their traditional customs and social practices.



The Uniform Civil Code in Assam will ensure equal application of rule of law for everyone in Assam and ensure fair rights to all, especially women and children.



The Janjatiya Samaj of Assam will not be under the purview of #UCCAssam to protect their customs and traditions. pic.twitter.com/pZmI3D0Zp0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 15, 2026

The announcement comes days after the state cabinet, in its first meeting of the new government, approved the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Sharing key features of the proposed law, Sarma said the UCC is based on the principle of “one state, one law” and seeks to create a common legal system governing personal matters.

Under the proposed code, the legal marriageable age will be fixed at 18 years for women and 21 years for men. It also proposes mandatory registration of marriages and live-in relationships within 60 days.

The Chief Minister said the proposed law would ensure equal inheritance rights for spouses, children, and parents, while women in marriages and live-in relationships would be entitled to explicit maintenance rights.

He added that all children would be guaranteed legal legitimacy, and custody of children below five years of age would primarily remain with the mother.

The proposed code will also include provisions for penalties in cases of false declarations to maintain the integrity of legal records, Sarma said.

According to the Chief Minister, the draft UCC Bill will be introduced in the Assam Assembly on May 26.

The proposed legislation is expected to cover key issues including minimum age of marriage, prohibition of polygamy, equal property rights for daughters, succession, marriage registration, divorce, and live-in relationships.