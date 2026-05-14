UCC will not affect tribal communities, says Assam BJP MLA Rupali Langthasa

Newly elected BJP MLA of Dima Hasao, Rupali Langthasa on May 14 said the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which the Assam Government plans to table in the upcoming Assembly session, will not affect tribal communities or their traditional way of life.

Speaking in Guwahati, the BJP MLA stated that tribal customs and traditions would remain protected even after the implementation of the proposed legislation.

“It will not affect tribals. Tribal life will continue as it has for centuries. The UCC will not harm our tribal community in any way,” Langthasa said.

Her statement comes a day after Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assam government plans to introduce the Uniform Civil Code in the next Assembly session, while clarifying that hill and tribal communities would remain outside the purview of the proposed law.

The proposed UCC is expected to include provisions related to marriage registration, inheritance rights, live-in relationships and a uniform legal marriage age.

Reacting to the controversy involving Pawan Khera, Langthasa also criticised allegations made against the Assam Chief Minister’s wife.

“Without knowledge, wrongly accused the Chief Minister’s wife. This is very wrong. The law will take its course,” she said.

The remarks come amid continuing political exchanges between the BJP and Congress over recent allegations and statements made by opposition leaders.