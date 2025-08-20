Dhubri hosts programme empowering women through beauty, wellness training

The UCO Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) in Dhubri, Assam has celebrated the successful completion of its "Junior Beauty Practitioner" training program, empowering a new batch of 35 women with valuable skills for self-employment.

The 35-day training program, which ran from July 16 to August 20, aimed to enhance the employability and economic independence of unemployed youth, particularly women, from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. 35 dedicated and enthusiastic women participated in a comprehensive curriculum designed to provide them with hands-on training in various aspects of the beauty and wellness industry. The program covered essential skills such as skincare, hairstyling, makeup techniques, personal grooming, and client handling.

The sessions were conducted by certified and experienced domain skill trainer, Namita Kundu, who ensured participants gained both practical and theoretical expertise.

According to Debodotta Chaki, Faculty at UCO RSETI Dhubri and course coordinator, the training program went beyond just technical skills. "This training program not only provided technical skills but also fostered a supportive community where women as well as unemployed youths could exchange ideas, learn from each other, and build lasting friendships," she stated.

The initiative also served as a platform for these women to explore entrepreneurship opportunities and pursue careers in the burgeoning beauty and wellness sector.

The institute highlighted that the determination of the graduates is a testament to the power of education and skills development in transforming lives and communities towards creating new avenues for economic independence for women in the region.