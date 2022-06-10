DIMAKUCHI: In the modelling world, a young man from Udalguri shines. Rahul Deb Bodo adds dignity to Assam by showing his talent. Rahul is a Dimakuchi resident and the son of Rebati and Ramen Bodo. Without any professional training, Rahul established himself as a model.

Rahul, who had desired to work in the modelling industry, was named the winner of the Model of the Year 2022 competition held at Baksa's Nikashi. Rahul is a student at Mangaldai's Ranjit Sharma Academy. The people of Udalguri are delighted with Rahul's win and celebrating the success of Rahul.

Babali Hazarika had previously brought fame to Nagaon by receiving the Iconic Indian Personality Winner Award 2022. Lakshmi Hazarika, a resident of Dimoruguri in Nagaon city and the daughter of retired government employee Laxmi Hazarika and Revati Hazarika, has won the "Iconic Indian Personality Winner Award 2022" through her beauty practice.