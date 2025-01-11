In a significant milestone for the Assamese Department at Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the upgradation of the department to a full-fledged higher education entity.



This development aims to enhance academic and cultural pursuits in Assamese studies.

The UGC has sanctioned four of the six proposed teaching positions, including three assistant professors and one associate professor. The approval was formally conveyed to the Visva Bharati Registrar via email today.

The university had submitted its proposal to the UGC in March of the previous year, seeking the establishment of a comprehensive Assamese department with six teaching and six non-teaching posts. Established in 1979 with a single professor, the Assamese Department is set to celebrate its golden jubilee in four years. This approval marks a pivotal moment in its history, laying the groundwork for a more robust academic framework.

The next stage involves securing final clearance from the Finance Ministry, which is critical for implementing the approved expansion.

This UGC endorsement is expected to open new avenues for research, teaching, and cultural activities, further enriching the legacy of the Assamese language and literature at Visva Bharati.





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