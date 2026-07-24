UGC grants autonomous status to Guwahati's Pragjyotish College for 10 years

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted autonomous status to Pragjyotish College, Bharalumukh, Guwahati, for a period of 10 years, marking a significant milestone for one of Assam's prominent higher educational institutions.

According to an official communication issued by the UGC on July 24, the decision was approved during the Commission's meeting held on July 6 based on the recommendation of its Standing Committee on Autonomous Colleges.

The autonomous status will be effective from the academic year 2026-27 to 2035-36 under Clause 7.5 of the UGC (Conferment of Autonomous Status Upon Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Autonomous Colleges) Regulations, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Gauhati University, the UGC directed the university to issue the necessary notification within 30 days regarding the conferment of autonomous status. The Commission also instructed the university to ensure that the college complies with all provisions of the UGC Regulations governing autonomous colleges.

As an autonomous institution, Pragjyotish College will enjoy greater academic flexibility, including the freedom to design and revise curricula, introduce new courses, adopt innovative teaching and evaluation methods, and conduct examinations while continuing to remain affiliated with Gauhati University.

The UGC further stated that the college must adhere to the regulations available on its official website and apply for an extension of its autonomous status at least three months before the expiry of the current tenure.

The notification has also been forwarded to the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Assam, who serves as the Chancellor of Gauhati University, along with other concerned authorities.