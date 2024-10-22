The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially recognised Assam Skill University in Mangaldoi, Darrang district, marking a significant development in the state's higher education landscape.

The university, established under the Assam Skill University Act of 2020, received formal recognition on October 8, 2024.

"Assam Skill University is now UGC recognised. In a big boost to our efforts to impart skill education to the youth of Assam, @ugc_india has recognised Assam Skill University, which'll add credibility to courses offered and enhance employability of our youths," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The recognition empowers the university to award degrees specified by UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act 1956. The institution will operate through its departments, constituent colleges, and affiliated colleges in regular mode, following UGC's 2014 degree specifications and subsequent amendments.

Under the recognition guidelines, the university must confine its operations within Assam's territorial jurisdiction and cannot establish off-campus centres or distance learning programmes without prior UGC approval.

The university is required to appoint an Ombudsperson within two months and register with the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and National Academic Depository (NAD).

The university began operations on August 4, 2021, with Subhas Chandra Das as its first Vice Chancellor. This development is expected to strengthen skill-based education opportunities in Assam, with the university now listed on the UGC website under recognised higher education institutions.

The recognition adds significant credibility to its academic programmes and degrees, potentially enhancing employment prospects for the state's youth.

The university must also secure NAAC accreditation, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining high educational standards and quality benchmarks in skill-based education.