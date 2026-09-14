UK diplomat begins 10th Assam visit, hails new Guwahati airport terminal

UK Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India Dr Andrew Fleming has arrived in Assam for his 10th visit to the state, describing the trip as an “anniversary visit” and highlighting the presence of British infrastructure companies during his stay.

Fleming said the visit was particularly significant as several leading UK infrastructure companies are in Assam this week.

Taking to X, Fleming also praised the newly opened terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, drawing a comparison with Singapore while noting its Assamese design elements.

“Singapore vibes with an Assamese touch,” Fleming wrote while sharing his impressions of the terminal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to Fleming's post, welcoming him to the state and saying he hoped the visit would contribute to stronger ties between Assam and the UK.

“Welcome to Assam, H.E Fleming,” Sarma wrote, adding that the visit could mark “a new chapter in closer UK-Assam ties”.

He linked the strengthening of bilateral ties to the wider India-UK partnership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Sarma also responded to Fleming's observation about the greenery inside the airport terminal, clarifying that the plants are natural and form part of the terminal's design.

“All these plants in the Airport are natural, complementing the bamboos used in the Airport design,” Sarma said.

The new terminal at Guwahati airport has been designed around elements inspired by Assam's natural and cultural landscape, with bamboo and other local design influences incorporated into the architecture.

Fleming's visit comes as India and the UK continue to expand cooperation across sectors, including infrastructure, trade and investment, with Assam seeking to attract greater international investment and business partnerships.