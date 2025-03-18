An online e-market platform in the UK has sparked concerns over its description of Naga Ghost Pepper Sauce, which misrepresents Northeast India by portraying the region as a “politically volatile, militarized zone.”

The product description on the platform reads: "This sauce is incredibly spicy. Please eat it with caution! The notorious ghost pepper, known in India as the Bhut Jolokia, is so spicy that farmers hang bunches of the chilli on their fences to ward off herds of elephants. What is more, the spiciest of these chillies grow deep inside a politically volatile, militarized zone in North East India. The story of how we found the best chilli farms in the region is about as spicy as the chilli themselves!"

While Bhut Jolokia is widely celebrated for its extreme heat and rich culinary significance, linking its cultivation to political instability and militarization is misleading and paints an unfair picture of Northeast India.

The Northeast is home to diverse cultures, thriving agriculture, and a growing economy.



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The region’s agri-business sector, including the cultivation of Bhut Jolokia in Assam, Nagaland, and Manipur, has been gaining international recognition.

The chilli has even received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, further emphasizing its authenticity and importance as a regional agricultural product.

Rather than focusing on fear-based marketing that reinforces outdated stereotypes, international brands should highlight the authenticity, unique flavours, and rich cultural heritage behind the products they source from the Northeast.

Such descriptions can impact global perceptions of the region, influencing everything from tourism to trade at the time when Assam is engaging with foreign counterparts for investments via Advantage Assam 2.0.