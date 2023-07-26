The United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I), the banned militant outfit has accused the Assam police of doing ‘fake’ encounters.

In a press release, the banned outfit came down heavily on the Assam DGP GP Singh and said, "What about are the people who have embezzled thousands of crores of rupees in taxes of the people of Assam and living a luxurious life by taking thousands of quintals of rice allotted to the people of the state."

Further in the release the ULFA (I) also accused the Assam police of doing 'fake' encounters without any trails.

"Shoot the accused without trial and give it the name of Encounter? What is the meaning of the word Encounter in the military dictionary if you have not learned to date despite being in the highest seat of police? Which law allows you to shoot such an accused unless an accused is proven guilty in court? Are you above the law just because you are the director general of police? Have you been able to prove that all the encounters you have done to date are correct? "



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The banned outfit also questioned the top cop as to how an accused who is under tight security, manage to escape with handcuffs and under what circumstances the police are forced to shoot.

"Why can't he hold on to the handcuff and produce him to the court? I challenge you to prove that even in the dark darkness of the night you can target the feet of the accused. Aren't these your lies if you can't prove it?."

The ULFA (I) has also claimed that it has the full information about all the fake encounters that have taken place since last year and every police personnel who opened fire in that encounter.

Therefore, asked the Assam police not to create conflict in the future by firing at innocent youth only for the sake of duty and monthly salary.

This comes after a person was shot and some others were arrested on the charges of demanding extortion money in the name of United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I), the banned militant outfit threatened Assam DGP G.P. Singh to stop doing ‘fake’ encounters or else leave the state.

The police on Sunday arrested Hem Chutia from the Khowang locality in Moran, Dibrugarh district for allegedly extorting money in the name of ULFA–I.

However, according to the police, following his arrest, he tried to escape from custody and in that course, police shot him in the leg.