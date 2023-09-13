United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) on September 13 alleged that the Assam police has opened several fake Facebook accounts and have been using them in names of youths from the state, to falsely implicate them as members of the ULFA-I.

"The Assam Police and some of the traitors appointed by them used photographs of a section of members of the "United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I)" organisation to open fake accounts on social media Facebook. It has come to our notice that the persons in favour of restoring the lost freedom of Assam are targeting the youth and first propagating that they are members of our organization and then arresting them. So there is a need for you to be alert and vigilant to avoid being caught in such a trap of the police", ULFA(I) wrote in a statement.

"It is good for those cooperating with the Assam Police and police to realise that the United Liberation Front of Asom–Independent (ULFA-I) organisation is not a terrorist organisation. It is a revolutionary political organisation that has died to restore the lifelong political rights of Thalagiri. Therefore, it cannot be a crime to have the support, sympathy and support of the people of Dhargiri for this organization", the ULFA(I) further added.

"We would also like to caution those persons and families/guardians who are cooperating with the Assam Police as well as the police so that they refrain from using the image of any member of our organization to torture the libertarian innocent or cooperate with them to carry out atrocities by the police".

"Parents try to keep track of what the family members are doing. Because such bad acts will not be tolerated from our organization again and again. It is informed to the knowledge of those policemen, civil persons and their families that we have accurate information on every account that is part of the Create & Capture Policy of Assam Police by opening fake accounts in the name of our organization. We will not hesitate to take the strictest possible action against them if needed".

The banned organisation also throw light on some of these fake accounts are have been warned before and they themselves must be responsible for the aftermath.