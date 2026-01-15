ULFA (I) cadre Amarjit Moran surrenders before security forces in Nagaland

An active cadre of the banned pro-scribed insurgent outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has surrendered before security forces, marking another step in the ongoing drive to weaken insurgent networks operating in the region.



The surrendered militant has been identified as Amarjit Moran, also known by the alias Dhananjay. According to official sources, he laid down arms before security forces in Mon town of Nagaland, after which the surrender was formally processed.



Amarjit Moran is the son of Paban Moran and a resident of No. 1 Nalani village under the jurisdiction of Pengeri Police Station in Tinsukia district, Assam. Authorities said further legal and rehabilitation procedures are being initiated in line with existing government policies.



Security agencies view the surrender as a positive signal, reflecting sustained pressure on militant outfits and growing confidence among cadres to return to the mainstream. Officials reiterated that continued efforts are underway to encourage remaining insurgents to renounce violence and reintegrate into society.