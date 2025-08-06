ULFA (I) cadre Jit Asom surrenders in Nagaland, taken into Assam Police custody

An active cadre of the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent), identified as Jit Asom, also known by his real name Janardan Gogoi, has surrendered before authorities in Nagaland.



Following his surrender, the former insurgent has been taken into police custody by the Charaideo district police in Assam for further questioning and legal formalities.



According to police sources, Janardan Gogoi is a resident of Uday Nagar, Sadar Chapakhowa, located in the

Shadiya subdivision of Assam’s Tinsukia region.



Security officials see the surrender as part of a growing trend of insurgents laying down arms, in response to intensified counter-insurgency operations and ongoing efforts to bring militants back into the mainstream through dialogue and rehabilitation programs.



Further details regarding the surrender, including any weapons or materials handed over, are expected to be disclosed following an official briefing.