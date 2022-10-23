A United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadre surrendered himself in Assam’s Charaideo district on October 23.

The cadre identified as Pankaj Gohain alias Bhaurav Asom, joined the banned militant outfit in the year 2018.

The cadre went to the Charaideo District Police and surrendered himself.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles on October 14 arrested three ULFA cadres from Jagun in Tinsukia.

As per sources, the Assam Rifles arrested three youths from Jagun on October 13, night while they were travelling in a bus from Sivsagar to Jagun.

Notably, they were allegedly brought to Jagun with the aim of joining the banned outfit ULFA (I).

The three apprehended cadres have been identified as Swadeshi, Bijay Bowri, and Gunadhar Rajawar.

Further, all the arrested youths have been handed them over to the police and are under the custody of the Lekhapani police station.