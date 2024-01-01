Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that if ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah visits the state then all the demands of the banned outfit will change.

While addressing the senior journalists in Guwahati on New Year's Eve, Sarma said, "I do converse with Paresh Baruah in 3-6 months interval..even now I am thinking to speak with him in next 6-7 days...previously no Assam CM spoke with Baruah but now I call him directly to know his views."

Further, the CM said that there is no doubt of Paresh Baruah's love for Assam but if he comes to Assam he will know from where Assam's environment is problematic.

"In the entire Ulfa charter, the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have not been recognised as a problem... If we need 'independent Assam' and in 'independent Assam' if an Assamese CM cannot become the chief minister then what is the value? So I think 30 years back when Paresh Baruah left Assam and now if he comes back after 30 years his charter of demands will change."



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Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that constant discussion and negotiations with Paresh Baruah will give positive results in the coming days.

"I inform IB that I have asked all my ministers and MLAs to talk with Paresh Baruah and speak about the achievements happening in Assam...He must know that Assam is changing because from where he is now only a couple of people interact with him who dream of an 'independent Assam'.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that he has asked the police if someone speaks with the ULFA (I) chief not to track him and understand the needs of Assam.