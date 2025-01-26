The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) claimed responsibility for a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Guwahati's Lalmati area earlier today, January 26. However, sources have confirmed that no explosion was reported in the area, as initially speculated.

According to staff at DV Parking in Beharbari, a mysterious explosion occurred around 8 am, sending plumes of smoke and dust into the air. The staff suspects that a bomb-like object was planted at the site before the explosion. As of now, the Guwahati police have not issued an official statement, and investigations are ongoing, with the area under further scrutiny.

In a separate incident, Guwahati Police responded swiftly to a report of an unclaimed bag near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), raising concerns of a potential explosive device.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Padmanabh Baruah confirmed that the area was sanitized and thoroughly checked by the anti-sabotage team. The bag was found to contain IDs, with no explosives discovered, suggesting that it may have been left behind by a person temporarily away from the area.

ULFA-I, in its statement, reiterated that its actions were not intended to harm the people of Assam, but to send a message to the Government of India.



The organization expressed strong opposition to the celebration of India’s Republic Day and Independence Day, claiming these events undermine Assam’s pride in its history and independence. The group emphasized that their protests would continue until Assam regains its independence, with a promise to respect the freedom and democracy of India once that goal is achieved.

Despite heightened security measures by the Indian government, ULFA-I confirmed that its armed protests would persist across Assam, underscoring their commitment to opposing national celebrations. The group further stated that while they aim to avoid civilian harm, their actions serve as a warning against participating in the Republic Day and Independence Day festivities.