The newly detained linkmen, according to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), had no links to the group, the ULFA-I claimed on Sunday. The banned militant organisation said in a statement that the recently detained persons, Tutu Bora, Debojit Bhuyan, Mithu Bora, and Firoz Khan, had no ties to ULFA-I.

According to the statement, the army and police were framing the arrested persons as ULFA-I members. The statement further stated that the arrest of innocent individuals by security forces will not demoralise the young who fight for freedom.

Notably, Tutu Bora was arrested by the Guwahati Police Crime Branch on suspicion of being a linkman who allegedly recruited for the banned outfit.

Tutu Bora, 38, of Gormur in Assam's Majuli district, was apprehended today in a major breakthrough. He was said to be collaborating with Ganesh Lahon to gather information on contractors working in Majuli.

He was involved in extortion as well as the recruitment of new cadres for the banned militant organisation. Meanwhile, police suspected Bora of being a ULFA-I overground cadre.