GUWAHATI: For the second year in a row, the non-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam or ULFA (ULFA-I) has decided not call bandh on Republic Day 2022. The outfit has also decided not to conduct any armed protests on January 26.

Meanwhile, Assam's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the decision of the rebels to desist from calling a 'bandh' on the occasion.

"I welcome ULFA's decision not to call a bandh and desist from any resistance during Republic Day. I take this opportunity to once again appeal to Shri Paresh Baruah to come forward for a meaningful discussion with Govt of India,' he tweeted.

Sarma – in his first press conference after taking oath as the chief minister – had appealed to the ULFA-I chief, Paresh Baruah, to shun violence. After that, the group declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months, and has extended it twice since.

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