ULFA (I) linkman arrested in Assam's Tezpur, pistol and live ammunition recovered

A suspected linkman of the banned ULFA (Independent) was arrested in Tezpur, Sonitpur district, police said.

The accused, identified as Bhavesh Kalita, was arrested from the Kochar locality in Milanpur.

Police recovered a .22-calibre pistol and eight live rounds from his residence during the operation.

Kalita had allegedly been arrested earlier in connection with an extortion case involving the name of ULFA.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain his alleged links with the banned outfit and the purpose for which the firearm and ammunition were kept.