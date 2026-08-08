ULFA (I) linkman arrested in Assam's Tezpur, pistol and live ammunition recovered
Police arrested suspected ULFA-I linkman Bhavesh Kalita in Tezpur and seized a pistol with eight live rounds from his home. Investigators are now examining his alleged links with the banned outfit and why the weapon was kept.
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Story highlights
- Bhavesh Kalita was arrested from Kochar locality in Milanpur, police said
- Officers seized a .22-calibre pistol and eight live rounds during searches
- The operation took place in Tezpur within Assam's Sonitpur district
A suspected linkman of the banned ULFA (Independent) was arrested in Tezpur, Sonitpur district, police said.
The accused, identified as Bhavesh Kalita, was arrested from the Kochar locality in Milanpur.
Police recovered a .22-calibre pistol and eight live rounds from his residence during the operation.
Kalita had allegedly been arrested earlier in connection with an extortion case involving the name of ULFA.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain his alleged links with the banned outfit and the purpose for which the firearm and ammunition were kept.
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