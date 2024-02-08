Anup Chetia, the General Secretary of the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), made a significant statement on February 8.

Speaking to India Today NE, General Secretary of Pro-talk ULFA leader Anup Chetia said, "The rights of indigenous people should be protected everywhere, be it in Manipur or in Assam and the indigenous identity should not be destroyed to safeguard the future.

The pro-talk ULFA leader has specifically requested the Indian Government and the Government of Assam to heed the aspirations of the ULFA(I), the independent faction of the organization.



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While speaking at the sidelines of peace talks between ULFA (I) and the state government, Chetia said that after the peace pact between the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) and the central government, the people of the state now are keen to know what will be the move of Paresh Baruah led ULFA (I) fraction.

"We have seen one thing that ULFA (I) leader Paresh Baruah has never disagreed to part of the negotiation or rejected...but the demands of ULFA (I) should be respected by the Indian government and should come forward to bring the outfit to the negotiation table", Chetia added.

Chetia also urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take the initiative so that they can start the negotiation process between the ULFA-I and the Government.