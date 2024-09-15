The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Toshen Bora, a legendary footballer from Assam.

"Bora, celebrated for his exceptional skill and sportsmanship, achieved international recognition and was a beloved figure in Assamese football. His passing is a significant loss to both the local and global football communities, and he will be remembered as Assam’s equivalent to Maradona.", stated ULFA-I in a press statement.

ULFA-I conveyed their deepest condolences to Bora’s family. The rebel organization highlighted Bora’s unparalleled contributions to the sport and mourned the loss of a figure who brought immense pride to the state.

Hailing from Naharkatia, Assam, Toshen Bora was a key player in various tournaments, and his legacy continues to inspire aspiring footballers.

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