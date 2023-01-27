Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on January 27 asserted that the ULFA (I) must exclude its sovereignty demand and come to mainstream.

Addressing the media Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta made these remarks while attending the foundation stone ceremony of the newly constructed district superintendent of police's residence and office in Bongaigaon today.

"Ulfa's claim to sovereignty...these are unnecessary things. The people of Assam do not have time to think about this. Today's generation wants to be financially safe. Youth want development. Today's generation wants to stand on its own feet and be out in the world with confidence. These should be left aside and sit should come up for discussion," the DGP added.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stresses for middle path between ULFA (I) and government for negotiations

The faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) or ULFA (Independent) led by fugitive ‘commander-in-chief’ Paresh Barua on January 21 reiterated that he will not kneel down before the Government and said it was not at all interested in composite dialogue with Government of India and vowed to continue with its revolution till it achieved its avowed goal of restoration of the sovereignty of Assam.

Paresh Barua said that ULFA (I) is ready for a referendum on the sovereignty issues and only indigenous Assamese-speaking people should participate in the dialogue.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 20 said that the Assam government is directly or indirectly in touch with the ULFA (I) leadership to bring them to the negotiation table.

Chief Minister Sarma said that efforts are on to bring ULFA (I) led by Paresh Baruah to talks with the government.“We have told people about the issues we have with ULFA. However, despite that, we are directly and indirectly in touch with the ULFA leadership. I am hopeful of resolving this issue within this (five-year) tenure,” Sarma said.

Regarding peace talk with KLO chief Jiban Singha, Sarma said, “He (Jiban Singha) has joined the mainstream a few days back… Let him take rest for some time then he will start discussions with the government.”