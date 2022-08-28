Senior-most functionary of the banned insurgent group, United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) Jibon Moran alias Jibon Asom, passed away yesterday in Guwahati’s Apollo Hospital, after fighting a prolong illness. Jibon Moran was 66 at the time of his death.

Releasing a press statement on the death of the former leader of the pro-scribed group, ULFA-I paid tributes to Jibon Moran and remembered him as a member who valiantly took forward the group and its ideologies and proactively participated in several of its activities in the South East sub-continent.

A resident of Kakopothar in Tinsukia district, Jibon Moran returned back to his homeland on April 2021 after being discharged off his duties on health grounds.

The 65-year-old ULFA leader underwent training in Burma after joining the group in 1984. During his four decades of insurrection against the Government of India, he witnessed numerous blows to the group, including Operation Bajrang in 1990, Operation All Clear in Bhutan in 2003, the unilateral ceasefire by the ULFA's 28th Battalion (the group's most potent unit), and the crackdown in Bangladesh in 2009.

ULFA-I's press release

Jibon Moran, the leader of the ULFA, was based in Taga and given the responsibility of overseeing all the camps when the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) launched a crackdown on the camps of all separatist groups from the Northeast in 2019 with the exception of the NSCN (K) in the Taga region.

His final known operational base was the ULFA General HQ camp in Sake Hi, Myanmar, which is across from Changlang, India, where the NSCN (K) maintains its CHQ camp.

Jibon Moran’s last rites will be conducted in his hometown today in Tinsukia district.