A historic event is set to unfold in New Delhi on December 29, 2023, as the Government of India and the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) prepare to sign a peace accord. This momentous occasion is expected to pave the way for enduring peace in Assam and marks a significant step towards the state's economic and social rejuvenation.

Anup Chetia, a prominent leader of the ULFA's pro-talk faction, along with Arvind Rajkhowa and other members, have been engaged in critical discussions leading up to the signing ceremony. The peace agreement, which has been meticulously reviewed by the Union Government, addresses key issues such as Assam's economic revival, resolution of boundary delimitation concerns, and the safeguarding of indigenous rights.

Talking to India TodayNE, ULFA-I pro-talk faction leader Anup Chetia said, "Our demands remain the same, though the final discussion is still awaited. Yes, Assam CM is likely to be part of the signing ceremony in Delhi".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been a vocal advocate for the peace process, expressing his commitment to securing the accord with the ULFA pro-talk faction. CM Sarma has emphasized the importance of ending violent activities in Assam, highlighting recent incidents as obstacles to the state's progress. He has also shown openness to dialogue with Paresh Barua, who leads the anti-talk faction of ULFA, indicating that once the settlement with the pro-talk faction is reached, the door will remain open for further negotiations.

The signing ceremony on December 29 is anticipated to be a landmark event, not only for Assam but for India as a whole, symbolizing a collective aspiration for peace and prosperity. The involvement of Assam's Chief Minister in this historic accord underscores the significance of the agreement and the government's dedication to resolving long-standing issues in the region.