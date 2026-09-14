ULFA-I senior cadre Anoljoy Asom surrenders before Tinsukia police

In another setback for the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), senior cadre Anoljoy Asom surrendered before Tinsukia Police on September 14.

According to information available, Anoljoy had been staying in hiding in the Yajong area of Myanmar for a prolonged period.

While staying in Myanmar, he reportedly married a Myanmar woman and had been living there.

Anoljoy returned to the mainstream through his surrender before Tinsukia Police.

His surrender is being viewed as another setback for the banned outfit, which has faced continued pressure from security agencies and the loss of cadres in recent years.

Further details about his role in the organisation, the circumstances surrounding his surrender and the rehabilitation process are awaited.