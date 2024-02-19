The armed militant group United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) has slammed Assam Police and state government for engaging the indigenous youth in secret conspiracies and espionage against the organisation.

The outfit urged the youth to oppose enemy plans through the practical application of self-defense and martial arts, guided by national responsibility. Further speaking about Manash Borgohain and others held captive by the outfit on charges of spying on the organisation, ULFA-I in a press note mentioned, "An investigation has been initiated and the arrested individuals have confessed to several serious crimes and conspiracies. These include, sabotaging our internal communication system by introducing modern equipment under the guise of joining the organization as biometric-trained spies, facilitated by the Special Branch of Assam Police, monitoring the daily activities of high-ranking officers of the organization with the aim of executing covert operations such as gradual assassinations, as part of the colonial administration's plans, undertaking counter-revolutionary roles among some new members by subtly performing actions that go against the organization's policies.

ULFA-I further mentioned in its press note, "Manash Borgohain, a Sub-Inspector of the Special Branch of Assam Police, has been serving since 2021. High-ranking police officers, including Director General of Police GP Singh and Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta, are directly involved in the plan. Manas Chaliha, a notorious criminal and Zonal Officer of the Special Branch, stated that he and several other indigenous youths had been trained for the operation from June last year. The training occurred at three locations: Nos. 401, 409 and 207 at Royal Enclave Apartments, Ajanta Road, Beltola, Guwahati. A trial was held on 13/02/2024 under the chairmanship of the President of the Lower Council, with a three-member jury. The investigation report and the chargesheet confessions were scrutinized. Despite being given ample opportunity to verify the court's information, the accused pleaded guilty. This case strongly suggests the accused's desire for wealth and power, the unacceptability of deception as a profession, and the seriousness of treasonous offences against the organization.

"Engaging in deception and deadly conspiracies is deemed unforgivable. Attempts to harm the organization under the guise of pseudo-patriotism are regarded as treasonous. The organization maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts. Hence, the President has directed lower courts to consider alternative punishments. The offender submitted a written plea to the President of the Supreme Council, seeking a chance to atone through dedicated service within the organization, promising no repetition of such acts. Consequently, after a thorough review, the lower court on 18/02/2024, accepted the plea. The offender was disqualified from the organization's membership for five years, sentenced to one year of physical labor and four years of self-correction through positive work culture. The offender will still enjoy all constitutional privileges of revolutionary fighters. A high-powered Monitoring and Review Committee of three Senior Commission Officers will oversee the implementation. Adherence to the Code of Conduct is mandatory during this period. The organization, will not be liable for any adverse consequences if the offender fails to utilize this last opportunity for positive change", added ULFA-I's press release.

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