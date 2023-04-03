The United Liberation Front of Asom [Independent] (ULFA-I) has written an open letter to pro-Khalistani group "Sikhs For Justice" after it issued a threat to the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. In the letter, ULFA-I expressed their disappointment with the alarm raised by "Sikhs For Justice", stating that it is unfortunate and misunderstood.

ULFA-I went on to explain that during the anti-Sikhism wave that spread throughout India following "Operation Bluestar" in 1984, the Tholgiri people of Assam refrained from any mental or physical harassment of Sikhs living in Assam and the West-South-East Asia [WeSEA] region. ULFA-I emphasized that there is no example of a Sikh being killed or harassed during this period in Assam or WeSEA, and that this is a testament to the customs and generosity of the Tholgiri people of Assam.

The group also highlighted that there is no room for brutal torture of individuals, referring to the recent imprisonment of eight members of 'Khalistan and Waris Punjab De' in Dibrugarh jail. ULFA-I stated that they have not seen any news that contradicts the customs of the Tholgiri people of Assam and that they believe the situation will remain similar to the environment in 1984.

ULFA-I called on the leaders of "Sikhs For Justice" to refrain from issuing such undesired remarks and to remember the role of the political leaders and people of Assam during the terrible situation of the past.

The letter comes amid heightened tensions between "Sikhs For Justice" and the Assam government over the imprisonment of the eight Khalistani activists.