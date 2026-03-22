ULFA (Independent) claims responsibility for “Operation Bujoni” attack on Assam Police camp in Tinsukia

ULFA (Independent) has claimed responsibility for the attack on an Assam Police commando camp at Jagun 10 Mile in Tinsukia district, terming the operation as “Operation Bujoni.”

In a statement, the outfit said the attack was carried out around 2 AM on March 22 by members of its armed wing. It described the operation as a “military action” against Assam Police.

The group stated that after the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, it had decided to refrain from armed activities against Assam Police following what it described as informal understandings. However, it alleged that security forces violated this understanding through a series of actions against its members in subsequent years.

The statement accused Assam Police of involvement in the killing and arrest of several of its cadres between 2021 and 2023, and also alleged harassment and targeting of its supporters. It further claimed that security operations, including a reported drone and missile strike in July 2025 under the Unified Command Structure, led to the deaths of its senior leaders and members.

According to the outfit, the latest attack was intended as a warning to security forces, urging them to refrain from actions against its members and sympathisers. It added that the operation was meant to demonstrate consequences if such actions continue.

The group, however, stated that it does not intend hostility towards individuals in Assam Police, but warned that continued operations against it could lead to further escalation.

Security forces have intensified operations in the region following the attack, and investigations are underway.