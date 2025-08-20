Assam: Special TADA court acquits 31 ULFA leaders in 34-year-old case

Over 30 leaders of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), including several from the pro-talks faction, were acquitted by a special TADA court on Wednesday in connection with a case dating back 34 years.

The case, registered by the Special Operation Unit in 1991, pertained to waging war against the nation.

Special TADA judge Manas Barua pronounced the verdict, acquitting 31 out of 43 accused in the case. Among those cleared of charges were prominent leaders Arabinda Rajkhowa, Sasha Choudhury, Raju Barua, Chitraban Hazarika, Anup Chetia, Munin Nobich, and Sunil Nath—all belonging to ULFA’s pro-talks faction.

“The trial of the case started in 2001. After a prolonged hearing and trial, the court acquitted all the 31 people who were facing the trial,” said Pranab Das, a lawyer representing a section of the ULFA leaders.

Das further clarified that some of the remaining accused, including the ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua, continue to be absconding.

The charges in the case were framed under various sections of the IPC, TADA, and UAPA, relating to waging war against the Government of India, extortion, robbery, and murder, among others.

While delivering the brief verdict, the judge noted that the detailed written judgment would be issued in the coming days.