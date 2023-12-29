The United Liberation Front of Asom (pro talk) faction has raised the NRC issue and has sought the implementation of the Supreme Court in this matter.

As part of the tripartite peace accord signed today, the ULFA (pro talk) said that a verification of the NRC should be conducted, the matter of which is currently sub judice in the Supreme Court. The ULFA (pro talk) has sought the Supreme Court's final directives in this matter must be implemented with regards to NRC in Assam.

Meanwhile, the ULFA (pro talk) also stated that the benefit of the indigenous communities of the state can be achieved through delimitation in 94 seats. It was stated that there has been no consensus on Scheduled Tribe status in Assam and the reservation for general communities is not possible under constitution. It was further stated that the present option for the ULFA (pro talk) is to go for delimitation and also follow the methodology of the last delimitation in future as well.

With regards to reservation, the ULFA (pro talk) has sought economic reservation in education and employment. It has also sought the formation of a Committee for sub classification of OBCs with specified percentage of reservation. There is also the demand to form a committee to examine reservation for OBCs in Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.

The ULFA (pro talk) has also sought for the stringent verification of voter registration process to prevent foreigners or illegal migrants from getting registered as voters.

Border security and strengthening of border Police as second line of defence to prevent further illegal influx is also part of the pact.

There has also been the demand for a legislation for conclusive land title. Through this, the aims is for the protection of agricultural land, prevention of encroachment in Government lands or forests, and setting up of land bank from encroachment free land and allotment to landless indigenous community.

The ULFA (pro talk) has also sought for the formation of a Committee to study problems of Tea Gardens and measures to revive the welfare of Tea Garden workers.

For the all round development of Assam in next five years, the ULFA (pro talk) has specifically projected for development in Education, Railways, Flood and Soil Erosion, Industry, Tourism, Sports, Agriculture, Act East Policy, Skill Development, Bio Fuel Sector, Wetland Development and Road and Bridges.

The ULFA (pro talk) has stated that as per the accord, the Government of India is to take up more than 60 developmental projects in core infrastructure sector of investment to the tune of One lakh crore in the next five years.

On the other hand, as per the pact, the Assam government will take up several developmental projects in various sectors in next five years. A Special Development Package of Rs 5,000 Crores will be provided over a period of five years with matching contribution by the Centre and the Assam government for various developmental works in the State numbering about three dozens, including an IIM at Guwahati, School of Planning and Architecture, IISER and Railway equipment manufacturing plant.

The ULFA (pro talk) has also sought that the problem of Flood and Soil Erosion in Assam be treated as a National Priority.

On top of all these points, a Joint Monitoring Committee with ULFA representatives will monitor the implementation of the Agreement that was signed today.