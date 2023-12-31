United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) pro talk faction leader Sashadhar Choudhary has stated that the outfit would be disbanded within a period of next ten to fifteen days.

Addressing the media in Guwahati after signing the historic tripartite peace treaty, Sashadhar Choudhary today said that as per the agreement, the outfit would be formally disbanded within a period of ten to fifteen days. Significantly, the ULFA pro talk leader made it clear that they would not be joining politics.

"From today onwards in a span of ten to fifteen days, I don't know exactly when as we have a month's time, the ULFA will be disbanded. We will have to talk with our people as it is an emotional issue. The organisation would be disbanded, the arms would be surrendered. We will go back to our homes. We will always work for the people, but outside of politics. We will not join politics. We believed in the armed revolution. We have been defeated. We could not do it," said Choudhary.

Choudhary along with other ULFA leaders such as Anup Chetia addressed the media after reaching Guwahati today from new Delhi after singing the historic peace accord.

The ULFA pro talk leader further said that those who are criticising them for signing the peace treaty should convince the government of India that ULFA-Independent chief Paresh Baruah should be brought to the mainstream and his demands should be complied with.

"Those who are criticising us should go to the Government of India and convince them that Paresh Baruah must be brought back and his demands must be complied with. Secondly, those who are asking for more provisions or rights from the government should go and support Paresh Baruah in the armed struggle. That they won't do. They don't have the guts to do so. And those who talk of peaceful dialogues, can they bring in sovereignty? Can they bring in Article 371? Can anyone even believe this?" said Choudhary.

On December 29, 2023, a significant step towards peace was taken in Assam, India, as the pro-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) signed a historic peace accord with the Indian government. The ceremony, attended by India's Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, marked the culmination of 12 years of negotiations aimed at ending decades of insurgency in the northeastern state.

Despite the peace accord, lasting peace remains uncertain due to the stance of the ULFA (Independent) faction led by Paresh Baruah, also known as Paresh Asom. Born on February 15, 1957, in Chabua, Assam, Baruah is the chairperson and commander-in-chief of ULFA(I). He has expressed openness to discussions with the government, provided that the issue of Assam's sovereignty is on the table. Baruah believes that such discussions are within the constitutional framework and are essential in a democracy.

The peace pact includes a financial package, measures for scrutinizing the citizenship list to address illegal immigration, land reservation policies, and rights for indigenous communities. It also promises political, economic, and cultural safeguards for these communities. However, the opposition has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the agreement without the involvement of Baruah's faction, which continues to advocate for Assam's sovereignty.

As the government celebrates this milestone, attention now turns to the possibility of engaging with Paresh Baruah and his faction to achieve comprehensive peace in Assam.