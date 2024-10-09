A member of the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) has laid down arms near the Assam-Myanmar border.

Kaushik Gohain also known as Niranta Asom, turned himself in at an Assam Rifles camp in Nampong.

Gohain hails from Kanjikhowa village in Dibrugarh district's Chabua area. His surrender marks another blow to the banned separatist group, which has been active in Assam for decades.

Authorities view this development as a step forward in ongoing efforts to bring peace to the northeastern state.