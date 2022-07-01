At least one United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) cadre expired today in an encounter with security forces in Tinsukia district, while four others sustained bullet injuries.

The deceased cadre has been identified as Gyan Asom.

According to the sources, four ULFA (I) cadres, Rupam Asom, Uday Asom, Mriganka Asom and Rinku Asom sustained bullet injuries in the encounter that took place at Kakopathar in Tinsukia.

The cross-firing took place at Da-Pathar where both sides fired at each other and flung grenades.

An official confirmation is awaited.

This comes amid reports of recruitment by the ULFA (I) in the last year amid whispers that the group’s Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah could join peace talks with the government.

However, in an interview with a local channel, Baruah categorically said “no” to dialogue unless Assam’s sovereignty issue is discussed.

Update: United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) has mourned the demise of its cadre Gyan Asom who died yesterday during an encounter with Indian armed forces in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

ULFA (I) General (self-styled) Paresh Asom issuing a statement, while condoling the demise of his colleague, resolved that his death would not be in vain.

Meanwhile, the army in a press release said that the operation was carried out by troopers of Rupai Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps I after receiving specific input regarding the presence of 5-6 armed ULFA (I) armed militants in Da-pathar village.

“The swift action resulted in neutralisation of a hardcore active cadre namely SS Sgt Gyan Asom, member of operational group of ULFA (I),’ read the communique.