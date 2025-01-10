The Assam Police has arrested Hanan Laskar, a manager linked to the rat-hole coal mine disaster in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district.

The tragedy, which has drawn widespread attention, has raised serious concerns about illegal mining practices in the region.

According to officials, Hanan Laskar was employed by the mine owner and was responsible for overseeing the miners’ payments.

His arrest marks a crucial step in the investigation into the incident, which has highlighted unsafe working conditions and potential violations of mining regulations.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to identify other individuals and entities involved in the operation of the illegal coal mine.



Also Read: Assam police file FIR, arrest one in connection with Umrangso illegal coal mine incident

The disaster has sparked calls for stricter enforcement of laws against rat-hole mining and improved safety measures for labourers working in hazardous conditions.

Assam Police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS Case No: 02/2025, citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS and Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Umrangso mine incident.

Preliminary findings suggest the mine may be operating illegally.

Police have already arrested one individual, Punish Nunisa, in connection with the case.

Investigations are underway to determine further details surrounding the incident.

Fifteen labourers are reported trapped inside a coal mine in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, located in the Dima Hasao district of Assam, after water flooded the site on January 6. The Assam Coal Quarry, the location of the accident, became the focus of intense rescue efforts as authorities scrambled to save the lives of the trapped miners.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.